MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia is committed to full demilitarization of space, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the US Space Command's claims about Russia's tests of a space-based anti-satellite weapons.

The Space Command said on Thursday that Russia injected in mid-July a new object into orbit from the Cosmos 2543 satellite and released it close to another Russian satellite. US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford accused Russia of seeking to restrict US capabilities while "having no intention of halting its own counterspace program.

"You know that Russia has always been and remains committed to complete demilitarization of space and non-deployment of any kinds of weapons in space," Peskov said.

When asked whether the Kremlin would anyhow react to the accusations, Peskov expressed the belief this should be a decision of the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry.