The Kremlin is following the Russian film crew's spaceflight, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the event will contribute to popularizing the space theme

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Kremlin is following the Russian film crew's spaceflight, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the event will contribute to popularizing the space theme.

Russia's Soyuz-2.

1a carrier that will bring actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to the International Space Station was launched from the Baikonur spaceport earlier in the day.

"There is enough room in space for everything ... We follow such flights together with all Russians, we are also worried about the cosmonauts and wish them a successful continuation of the flight ... for our country, such flights, which really popularize our achievements, our space theme, this is great," Peskov told reporters.