Kremlin Hopes For Continuation Of Russian-US Cybersecurity Dialogue

Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Hopes for Continuation of Russian-US Cybersecurity Dialogue

The Kremlin hopes that Russia and the United States will continue their closed cybersecurity dialogue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"We have already said that a series of Russian-US cybersecurity consultations have been held in the continuation of the Geneva spirit (the June's summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden).

"We have already said that a series of Russian-US cybersecurity consultations have been held in the continuation of the Geneva spirit (the June's summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden).

Obviously, these are closed contacts, as this is not a sphere where excess publicity would help achieve results that both Moscow and Washington aspire to achieve. We hope that the contacts will continue," Peskov told reporters.

