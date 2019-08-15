UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Commenting On Claims That Operators Are Denied Popular 5G Frequencies

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

The Kremlin does not comment on media reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to assign to mobile operators the radio frequency range of 3.4-3.8 GHz for developing 5G Internet networks in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Kremlin does not comment on media reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to assign to mobile operators the radio frequency range of 3.4-3.8 GHz for developing 5G internet networks in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Putin had approved the Security Council's decision not to provide the mobile operators with these frequencies for developing 5G communications networks.

"No comments, as we do not provide any comments on working correspondence," Peskov told reporters.

Fifth-generation mobile networks are the wireless telecommunication standards beyond the current 4g. The 5G networks are designed to have higher efficiency, capacity, density and reliability.

