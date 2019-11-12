UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Rejects Proposal On Making Access To Internet Conditional On ID Check

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:42 PM

Kremlin Rejects Proposal on Making Access to Internet Conditional on ID Check

The Kremlin believes that a proposal to make an ID check compulsory for people to access the internet would infringe upon their rights, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Kremlin believes that a proposal to make an ID check compulsory for people to access the internet would infringe upon their rights, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

A number of media outlets reported earlier in the day that a Russian business association had floated the idea.

A proposal has been sent to both chambers of the Russian parliament.

When asked if, according to the Kremlin, this initiative would infringe upon the people's rights or become an instance of censorship, the spokesman replied, "Of course, it will become [that], of course, it does infringe."

