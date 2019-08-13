UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Not Surprised By Trump's Statement On US Missile Technologies Development

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says Not Surprised by Trump's Statement on US Missile Technologies Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Kremlin is not surprised by US President Donald Trump's recent statement about US missile technologies development, it would have been surprised if he had not made such a statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday that the United States was "learning much" from the explosion that happened on August 8 during liquid-propellant rocket engine tests at a military site in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region and left five Rosatom employees killed.

The US president stressed that his country had "similar, though more advanced" technologies.

"Over the past year, official representatives of the United States, including its military, made several statements, saying that the United States was implementing similar research programs. Of course it would be strange if this country, this global power that spends on defense more than all the other countries in the world, did not implement such programs," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin was aware of Washington's plans.

