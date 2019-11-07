UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Unaware Of Kadyrov's Alleged Calls For 'Killing' People For Insulting Honor Online

Daniyal Sohail 6 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:19 PM

Kremlin Unaware of Kadyrov's Alleged Calls for 'Killing' People for Insulting Honor Online

The Kremlin has not heard any statement by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, in which he has allegedly called for "killing" Internet users who insult anyone's honor, and does not think that the BBC Russian Service can be seen as a primary source of information in this case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Kremlin has not heard any statement by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, in which he has allegedly called for "killing" internet users who insult anyone's honor, and does not think that the BBC Russian Service can be seen as a Primary source of information in this case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The BBC Russian Service reported on Wednesday that Kadyrov had called, in an address for the regional government, for punishing Internet users for insulting one's honor, including through "killing, arresting and threatening" the malefactors.

"I have not read the original transcript of this governmental session, neither have I read printouts of Kadyrov's original statements. I cannot and will not see the BBC publications as a primary source of information," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Kadyrov's statement.

He also said that the Kremlin would not conduct any investigation into the matter.

"We cannot be guided by the BBC reports ... We do not know anything about such statements," Peskov explained.

