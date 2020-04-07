Kremlin Warns Against Space 'Privatization' as Trump Issues Order on Lunar Mining Policy

Any attempts to privatize space resources would be unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's order to establish an approach to lunar mining

On Monday, Trump issued an executive order to give US individuals and corporations the right to engage in the commercial exploration and use of resources in outer space.

A senior administration official explained that the US government will try to negotiate unilateral and multilateral agreements on lunar mining with other countries.

"After all, any kind of space privatization in various forms - though now I find it difficult to say whether this can be regarded as an attempt to privatize space - ... would be unacceptable," Peskov said.

"In this case, of course, it is necessary to give a legal assessment of such decisions," he added.