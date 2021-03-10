UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Website Operates Normally Despite Reports About Failures - Spokesman

Daniyal Sohail 50 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday that the official website of the Kremlin is operating normally, noting that the responsible ministry will report on problems if there are any.

Reporters briefed Peskov on some problems reportedly experienced by websites of Russia's governmental agencies.

"We have seen reports. Frankly speaking, this has not happened in our case ... Everything is working," Peskov said at a briefing.

The Kremlin spokesman did not rule out possible failures.

"I think the Ministry of Digital Development will provide some explanation," Peskov said, asked about the reason behind the failures.

