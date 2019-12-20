UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KT To Offer 5G Game Streaming Service

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

KT to offer 5G game streaming service

KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunication firm, said Friday it will start a 5G game streaming service on a subscription basis after partnering with a Taiwan-based cloud gaming solutions provider

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunication firm, said Friday it will start a 5G game streaming service on a subscription basis after partnering with a Taiwan-based cloud gaming solutions provider.

KT said its service allows users to play high-end PC and console video games stored on remote servers via 5G streaming, which doesn't require users to download games on mobile devices.

KT said it joined hands with Taiwan's Ubitus Inc. to set up a 5G game streaming platform. Ubitus is known for providing the clouding technology to play Nintendo Switch games via streaming.

KT's service will be offered a subscription basis, meaning users have unlimited access to some 100 game content, including popular games like Metro 2033 Redux and King of Fighters XIII.

KT said its 5G game streaming service will be officially launched in March after a two-month free service period.

With high-speed, low-latency 5G network, streaming service will be popular in the gaming industry in addition to music and movies. According to market researcher IHS Markit, the global cloud gaming industry is expected to reach US$2.5 billion in 2023 from $387 million in 2018.

KT is the latest local mobile carrier to offer cloud gaming service. Earlier this year, LG Uplus Corp. and SK Telecom Co. announced partnerships with Nvidia and Microsoft, respectively, to begin the game streaming service.

Related Topics

Video Games Film And Movies Technology Music Mobile Metro South Korea 5G March 2018 Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi meets Turkish ..

23 minutes ago

LGS exploits girl students for Islamabad trip, mak ..

25 minutes ago

Around 39 mln children get anti-polio drops

24 minutes ago

Gas leakage kills three family members in Quetta

24 minutes ago

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

24 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.