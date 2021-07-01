UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Launches Its First 1-Kg Satellite Into Space

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Kuwait Launches Its First 1-Kg Satellite Into Space

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Kuwait has launched the first artificial Earth satellite it has created, a one-kilogram nanosatellite, founder and CEO of the Kuwait-based Orbital Space company, Bassam Alfeeli, told the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

"The launch of Kuwait's first artificial satellite, Kamar Al Kuwait into space was carried out on a Falcon 9 launch vehicle from the launch site at Cape Canaveral," Alfeeli said.

"The satellite launched by Kuwait is considered an educational satellite with micro- or nanometric dimensions. This type of satellite is also known as the cube satellite or CubeSat. It has a volume of ten cubic centimeters and a weight of one kilogram," the founder of the Arab world's first nanosatellites launch company said.

Related Topics

World Kuwait Company Vehicle SITE From Weight Arab

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

9 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

9 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.