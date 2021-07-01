Kuwait Launches Its First 1-Kg Satellite Into Space

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Kuwait has launched the first artificial Earth satellite it has created, a one-kilogram nanosatellite, founder and CEO of the Kuwait-based Orbital Space company, Bassam Alfeeli, told the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

"The launch of Kuwait's first artificial satellite, Kamar Al Kuwait into space was carried out on a Falcon 9 launch vehicle from the launch site at Cape Canaveral," Alfeeli said.

"The satellite launched by Kuwait is considered an educational satellite with micro- or nanometric dimensions. This type of satellite is also known as the cube satellite or CubeSat. It has a volume of ten cubic centimeters and a weight of one kilogram," the founder of the Arab world's first nanosatellites launch company said.