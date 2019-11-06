UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Court Adjourns Hearing On Twitter Ban In Country - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:41 PM

A Kuwaiti court on Wednesday decided to postpone the consideration of a motion to suspend Twitter across the country, the Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) A Kuwaiti court on Wednesday decided to postpone the consideration of a motion to suspend Twitter across the country, the Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported.

In October, Kuwaiti lawyer Anwar Al-Jabali filed a lawsuit urging that the social media platform be blocked in the country for the sake of "preserving the Kuwaiti people and stopping the flow of false information from fake accounts.

"

The lawyer also demanded that the country's Information Ministry strengthen control over the use of this social network. However, other lawyers stood up for Twitter and demanded that the freedom of social media users not be restricted.

