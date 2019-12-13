UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Consensus On UN Space Security Resolution Signals Discord Of Key Actors -UN Expert

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Lack of Consensus on UN Space Security Resolution Signals Discord of Key Actors -UN Expert

The fact that latest UN resolutions on space security were voted on rather than adopted by consensus shows disagreements between key actors, Daniel Porras, a space security fellow at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Valentina Shvartsman - The fact that latest UN resolutions on space security were voted on rather than adopted by consensus shows disagreements between key actors, Daniel Porras, a space security fellow at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, told Sputnik.

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday in favor of five draft resolutions earlier submitted by Russia. Three of the adopted documents tackle the issue of avoiding a conflict in space - "Transparency and Confidence-building Measures in Outer Space Activities," "Further Practical Measures for the Prevention of an Arms race in Outer Space" and "No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space." None of the resolutions was adopted unanimously, with the United States voting against all three of them.

"The fact that the Resolution on transparency and confidence building measures was voted on rather than adopted by consensus is an indication of the difficult relationships between key space actors," Porras said.

The UN expert underlined that it was difficult to find a single solution that would satisfy all the key actors and address all the challenges in outer space, explaining that the very issues of space security was related to a wide range of geopolitical challenges, including strategic stability and nuclear weapons.

"Another approach might be to focus on specific issues where there is convergence of interests. For example, the international community could discuss rules for the testing of destructive anti-satellite weapons. Such weapons can create harmful debris, even in the testing phases of development," Porras said.

He noted that by setting such rules the international community would be able to mitigate the threat from debris to all space systems.

In late March, India became the fourth country in the world after China, Russia and the United States to test an anti-satellite missile, sparking fears of experts that the move may lead to an arms race in the region as well as overall increased tensions in space.

Related Topics

Assembly India Resolution World United Nations Russia China Nuclear Lead United States March May December All From Race

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

15 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

46 minutes ago

Diseases, Migration Among Climate Change Effects P ..

1 minute ago

UK vote 'reinforces' case for Scottish independenc ..

1 minute ago

Anti Polio Drive in KP to be launched on Monday

1 minute ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.