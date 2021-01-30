UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From PTA On Plea Against Social Media Applications

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:21 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a reply from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and others on a petition seeking ban on social media applications including likee, Bigo and Tik Tok

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a reply from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and others on a petition seeking ban on social media applications including likee, Bigo and Tik Tok.

The court directed a Federal law officer to seek instructions from the quarters concerned and submit reply by the next date of hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar for the purpose.

The petitioner-counsel argued before the court that the youth wasted their time on social media applications whereas these applications promoted immoral activities among them.

He submitted that many youth had died in the past while making videos for Tik Tok.

He submitted that Pakistan was an Islamic country and it was the responsibility of the state to promote Islamic teachings.The petitioner-counsel submitted that he had moved many applications to PTA and others for imposing a ban on social media applications but to no avail. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities for imposing a ban on these social media applications, besides legislation for monitoring them.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, sought replies from PTA and other respondents while adjourning further hearing.

