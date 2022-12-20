Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Center

Lahore Traffic Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohail Fazil paid a surprise visit to the e-Khidmat Center established in the premises of Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) and reviewed the provision of facilities to the public

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022) Lahore Traffic Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohail Fazil paid a surprise visit to the e-Khidmat Center established in the premises of Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) and reviewed the provision of facilities to the public.

On this occasion, the SP said that the provision of a number of services including Learner Driving License is a commendable project of the Punjab government. E-Khidmat Centers are providing all the facilities to the people efficiently in a short time, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that e-Khidmat Marakaz have been established by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across the province. These service centers have been providing more than 150 government services to the citizens of Punjab.

As many as 13 e-Khidmat Centers have been facilitating citizens with Character Certificate, Birth or Death Certificate, Marriage or Divorce Certificate, Domicile, Vehicle Registration, Payment of Token Tax, issuance of CNIC, NADRA e-Facility, Post Office, Transfer of Ownership of Vehicles and many more government services.

A number of construction industry services including Building Plan Approval, Approval of Private Housing Schemes, Change of Land Use and Completion Certificate have also been integrated with e-Khidmat Centers for all kind of map approvals that are delivered to citizens within days.