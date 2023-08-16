Open Menu

Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate In The ‘realme Leap Up Azadi Ride’ To Commemorate Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 12:36 PM

Realme, in collaboration with Critical Mass Lahore, conducted one of the largest bicycle marathons on Pakistan’s Independence Day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023) realme, in collaboration with Critical Mass Lahore, conducted one of the largest bicycle marathons on Pakistan’s Independence Day. Over 600 cyclists from all over Lahore took part in the morning ride known as the realme Leap Up Azadi Ride. Chief guests included Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, Commissioner Lahore, Aliya Rehman, Professor, Govt. M.A.O College, University of Punjab, and Kamran Ali, famously known as KamranOnBike on social media.

Now in it’s second year, this elite cycling event was a curtain raiser for realme’s 5th anniversary and a part of its Fan Fest 2023. The event was a perfect way to celebrate Pakistan’s independence, providing a platform to all members of the wide cycling family and bringing together people from various backgrounds.

Annually, August marks the commemorative month of realme's establishment. This period serves as an introspective juncture, allowing the company to appraise its progress and outline its forthcoming aspirations.

Over the past five years, realme has garnered numerous commendations. Rising from its inception as a budding smartphone company, it has swiftly achieved global recognition as the fastest-growing smartphone entity, reaching milestones like the rapid sale of 100 million devices and emerging as the quickest expanding major 5G brand worldwide.

In celebration of this journey, realme assembles its global fan base, emphasizing their invaluable connection to the brand. As realme commemorates its fifth anniversary this year, it aspires to elevate its standing in diverse markets, with Pakistan being a pivotal focus. Here, the company’s ambition is to secure a position among the top three leaders. This ambition resonates with realme's fifth-anniversary slogan, "Leap Up," a testament to the brand's commitment to empowering its users to overcome challenges and realize their full potential.

Following the realme Leap Up Azadi Ride, fans of the brand can now look forward to other festivities which includes a premiere of an exclusive series of short films directed by award-winning filmmakers, and a fun-filled realme Day which will see a gathering of the realme Community and realme Campus Ambassadors.

realme is banking upon this ingenuity to propel itself further in the local market. With tremendous potential and products that are affordable yet futuristic, realme remains optimistic ahead of its Fan Fest 2023.

