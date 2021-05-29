UrduPoint.com
Last All Day, Music All The Way – Introducing The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:46 AM

Last All Day, Music All the Way – Introducing the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

Technology is continually evolving, and experiences continue to be revolutionized

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th April, 2021) Technology is continually evolving, and experiences continue to be revolutionized. As a new kind of audio device, TWS headphones changed people’s traditional perception of headphones and paved the way for a new, freer and more comfortable audio experience. TWS headphones are a gateway to an easier lifestyle and a great way to improve a person’s productivity and quality of life.

Huawei has always believed that good technology should benefit the public. With years of accumulated expertise in technological innovation within the field of TWS headphones alone, Huawei is continuing to strengthen its efforts to reshape the user experience and, in 2021, Huawei is officially launching the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earbuds.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i carries the innate qualities of the FreeBuds family, with active noise cancellation (ANC), superior battery life and crystal clear sound quality. It also features trendier personal elements to become the “go-to” earbuds for everyone and share the convenience and charm of new technology with more people.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is also equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver with well-balanced performance for high, mid and low frequencies, ensuring sharp sound quality no matter the kind of audio. Moreover, according to data from the Huawei laboratory, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i supports up to ten hours of continuous music playback and, with fast charging, can deliver four hours of listening enjoyment from just ten minutes’ charging, serving as an enjoyable audio companion.

In addition to a high-quality dynamic driver and diaphragm, professional tuning is needed to reproduce fantastic sounds for users. For the first time, on HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, Huawei’s audio team has added tuning specifically for pop music loved by most consumers

The good news is, this stellar device is not far from launching in Pakistan. The pre-orders will begin from June 07,2021. So stay tuned for more features and price unveiling.

