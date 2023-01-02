UrduPoint.com

Last Chance To Grab Your Favorite Infinix Devices On Discounted Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 03:02 PM

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

Infinix the no. 1 smartphone selling brand of Pakistan brings amazing year end discounts for its beloved customers on the purchase of devices from the official store at Packages Mall in Lahore

Pakistan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023) Infinix the no. 1 smartphone selling brand of Pakistan brings amazing year end discounts for its beloved customers on the purchase of devices from the official store at Packages Mall in Lahore. Fans can get exclusive cash discounts by purchasing and get a chance to enter in a lucky draw to win additional prizes by scanning a QR Code at official store. It is your last chance to grab your favorite products as this year-end sale finishes on 1st January, 2023.

Infinix fans can also send additional greetings to their loved ones and enter the lucky draw at the Infinix official store to win amazing gifts for them.

Fans who enter the lucky draw can win special gifts such as the Infinix HOT 12, the Infinix TWS XE 20, and up to 3500 rupees off any smartphone or accessory from Infinix using the QR code.

With this amazing announcement, Infinix hopes to fulfil fans' wishes and improve customer access to Infinix products by offering some spectacular discounts at the Official Store, Packages Mall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sale January From

Recent Stories

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

6 minutes ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

8 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

34 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.