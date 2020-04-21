UrduPoint.com
Last Group Of Russian Aerospace Specialists To Leave Guiana Space Center Friday - Official

Daniyal Sohail 25 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:56 PM

The last group of employees of Russia's NPO Lavochkin, which is part of the Roscosmos space corporation, will leave the Kourou space center in French Guiana, which has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this Friday, an official from the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The last group of employees of Russia's NPO Lavochkin, which is part of the Roscosmos space corporation, will leave the Kourou space center in French Guiana, which has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this Friday, an official from the company said on Tuesday.

In mid-March, France's Arianespace space transportation company announced that the launches from the Guiana Space Center, including those of Russian Soyuz vehicles, were suspended because of the epidemic.

"On April 24, we are flying to Moscow from Cayenne through Paris," Alexey Shvedov, the deputy chief technology officer for Fregat boosters, said in a video posted by the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, on Twitter.

Shvedov noted that the Fregat boosters had been prepared for prolonged storage in the spaceport by specialists from NPO Lavochkin and the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure, another Roscosmos subsidiary.

