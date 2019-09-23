UrduPoint.com
Last Soyuz-FG Rocket To Be Taken To Baikonur Cosmodrome Launch Site On Monday - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:20 AM

Last Soyuz-FG Rocket to Be Taken to Baikonur Cosmodrome Launch Site on Monday - Roscosmos

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Soyuz-FG launch vehicle that has Ukrainian parts will be taken to a launch site at Baikonur cosmodrome on Monday morning for the last ever launch, Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

The press service said that the rocket would be taken from a processing facility to Baikonur's Launch Site 1, also known as Gagarin's Start, at about 05:00 a.m. on Monday (02:00 GMT).

The last launch of a Soyuz-FG rocket with a Ukrainian control system is scheduled for September 25. After that, all launches of manned Soyuz rockets will be carried out by the Soyuz-2.1a carrier with a Russian control system.

