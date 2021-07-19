Latest Version of Su-57 Fighter Equipped With New Combat Capabilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The upgraded version of the Su-57 fighter will acquire new combat capabilities through the use of a wider range of weapons, Sergei Smirnov, a member of the Military-Industrial Commission board, told Sputnik ahead of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

"As part of further build-up of the Su-57 potential we will significantly expand its combat capabilities by increasing the functional capabilities of the onboard equipment, expanding the range of aircraft weapons used, as well as implementing some other measures.

One of the key elements in the platform development is a new propulsion package, on which the United Engine Corporation is working," Smirnov said.

The supplies of the upgraded fifth-generation fighter to the armed forces will begin as scheduled, the official added.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show will take place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.