Launch of 2 Russian Express Communications Satellites Postponed to 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) A launch of the Russian Proton-M carrier rocket with Express-80 and Express-103 communications satellites, which had been planned to be held this year, was put off for the next spring, a space industry source told Sputnik on Saturday.

In April, ISS-Reshetnev Company, the satellites' manufacturer, said that the vehicles would be ready in late 2019-early 2020.

"The launch of Express-80 and Express-103 has been postponed to spring 2020," the source said without specifying a reason behind the postponement.

Russian space agency Roscosmos has declined to comment on the information.