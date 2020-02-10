UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Cygnus Cargo Mission To International Space Station Cancelled

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:00 AM

Launch of Cygnus Cargo Mission to International Space Station Cancelled

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The launch of the Cygnus resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was cancelled minutes before scheduled time, as seen on live coverage from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

The NG-13 Cygnus was supposed to launch on a Northrop Grumman Antares 230+ rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

"It was a ground support [equipment] issue ... ," one of the live coverage commentators said, later adding that the time of the next attempt has not been established yet.

