UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Electron Rocket From New Zealand Postponed Over COVID-19 - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:48 PM

Launch of Electron Rocket From New Zealand Postponed Over COVID-19 - Developer

US private aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab has postponed the launch of its Electron rocket from New Zealand, as local authorities have restricted the activity of businesses as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US private aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab has postponed the launch of its Electron rocket from New Zealand, as local authorities have restricted the activity of businesses as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a press release.

"In response to the evolving COVID-19 situation, we have paused launch preparations for our next mission to protect the health and safety of Rocket Lab team members, our families, and the wider community. The mission was scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on 30 March UTC. Launch preparations have been paused, however, following the New Zealand Government's announcement on 23 March ... to implement the Level 4 COVID-19 response which requires most businesses to close and instructs people to stay at home," the press release read.

New Zealand has confirmed 205 COVID-19 cases so far with no fatalities.

The Electron rocket was supposed to bring several satellites to orbit, in particular NASA's ANDESITE, three satellites of the US National Reconnaissance Office, and Australia's M2 Pathfinder.

The global outbreak of the coronavirus disease has caused mass delays of space launches. In mid-March, Arianespace announced that preparations for rocket launches from the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana, including the launch of Russian Soyuz-ST rocket, had been suspended. The launch of the Indian GSLV rocket with the GISAT-1 satellite, planned for mid-March, also did not take place. In addition, UK company OneWeb said that the next launches of its satellites by Russian Soyuz rockets would be postponed, and private US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX also delayed the launch of its Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the Argentine SAOCOM satellite indefinitely.

Related Topics

India UK Australia Russia Company Kourou SpaceX March From Government Satellites New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over ..

4 minutes ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

15 minutes ago

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

4 minutes ago

640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts th ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.