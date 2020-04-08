Launch of Navigation Satellite in US Postponed Two Months Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The launch of the third new generation navigation satellite, GPS III, was postponed from late April to late June due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the United States Space Force said.

The GPS III-3 satellite was scheduled to be launched on April 29 with the Falcon 9 carrier rocket from the launch site at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

"The United States Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) has decided to reschedule the launch of GPS III SV03 (GPS III-3) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to minimize the potential of COVID-19 exposure to the launch crew and early-orbit operators," the Space Force said.

"The current GPS constellation is healthy, allowing for a strategic pause to ensure the health and safety of our force without operational impact. Originally scheduled for late April 2020, the launch is now projected for no-earlier than June 30, pending a re-evaluation in May," it said.