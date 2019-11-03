UrduPoint.com
Launch Of New Russian GLONASS Navigation System Satellite Delayed By One Week - Source

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:20 AM

Launch of New Russian GLONASS Navigation System Satellite Delayed by One Week - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The launch of the next Russian GLONASS navigation system satellite, planned for December, has been postponed, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch has been delayed until December 10," the source said on Sunday, referring to the Glonass-M satellite, which was previously expected to be launched on December 2.

At the moment, the GLONASS navigation system consists of 27 satellites, including 23 operational devices in orbit. Two satellites are in maintenance, one satellite is in the flight test phase. To ensure the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed.

Last month, documents of the Ingosstrakh insurance company revealed that four more satellites will join the Russian GLONASS navigation system before 2021, two GLONASS-Ms, one GLONASS-K and one GLONASS-K2 satellite.

