Launch Of Next 3 Russian Gonets-M Satellites Scheduled On November 24 - Operator

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:38 PM

Launch of Next 3 Russian Gonets-M Satellites Scheduled on November 24 - Operator

The next three Gonets-M satellites are scheduled for launch on November 24, two days ahead of the previous date, a spokesman for satellite operator Gonets told Sputnik on Saturday

In late September, Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with three Gonets-M communications satellites and 19 small satellites was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia.

In late September, Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with three Gonets-M communications satellites and 19 small satellites was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia.

The launch of the next three satellites was originally planned for November 16 but was later postponed to November 26.

"The launch of three Gonets-M satellites is scheduled on November 24," the spokesman said.

The Gonets-D1M global low-orbit satellite system is designed to provide communications and data transmission in remote and hard-to-reach areas, including the Far North, as well as for industrial, transport and environmental monitoring. The system's standard satellite constellation includes 12 satellites, three for one orbital plane.

More Stories From Technology

