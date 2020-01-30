Launch of Next Elektro-L Meteorological Satellite Delayed 1 Year - Documents

The Russian Elektro-L No.4 meteorological satellite is scheduled for launch in 2022, a year later than was initially planned, according to documents on the public procurement portal

The documents further indicated that the Proton-M carrier rocket, which is set to put the satellite into orbit, will be sent to the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan in 2022.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos has not yet commented on the situation.

The Elektro-L No.

1 satellite was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in 2011. It went out of service five years later and was removed from the constellation. Elektro-L No.2 and Elektro-L No.3 were launched in 2015 and late 2019, respectively.

The Elektro satellites are used to quickly provide the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, the Russian Defense Ministry and other agencies with weather forecasts, analyze flight conditions, and engage in climate and emergency monitoring.