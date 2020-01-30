UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Next Elektro-L Meteorological Satellite Delayed 1 Year - Documents

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:44 AM

Launch of Next Elektro-L Meteorological Satellite Delayed 1 Year - Documents

The Russian Elektro-L No.4 meteorological satellite is scheduled for launch in 2022, a year later than was initially planned, according to documents on the public procurement portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian Elektro-L No.4 meteorological satellite is scheduled for launch in 2022, a year later than was initially planned, according to documents on the public procurement portal.

The documents further indicated that the Proton-M carrier rocket, which is set to put the satellite into orbit, will be sent to the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan in 2022.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos has not yet commented on the situation.

The Elektro-L No.

1 satellite was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in 2011. It went out of service five years later and was removed from the constellation. Elektro-L No.2 and Elektro-L No.3 were launched in 2015 and late 2019, respectively.

The Elektro satellites are used to quickly provide the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, the Russian Defense Ministry and other agencies with weather forecasts, analyze flight conditions, and engage in climate and emergency monitoring.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Kazakhstan 2015 2019 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Govt remained more vigilant about Pakistani studen ..

1 minute ago

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blo ..

2 minutes ago

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe May Attend Mos ..

2 minutes ago

Nets fans chant 'Kobe' as team pays tribute to Bry ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's former emperor briefly loses consciousness ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.