Launch of Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite Postponed Until Summer - Space Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The launch of Russia's next-generation Glonass-K navigation satellite from the Plesetsk space center has been postponed until June, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

"The plans have changed: the delivery of the Glonass-K satellite to the spaceport is set for mid-May, the launch - for June 27," the source said.

The Glonass-K satellite, the third Russian navigation satellite of the type, is planned to be launched using the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational.

In February, spokesperson of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.