Launch of Proton-M Carrier Rocket From Baikonur Delayed Over Technical Reasons - Roscosmos

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The launch of Russian Proton-M carrier rocket with commercial satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome has been delayed for conducting extra tests of its Breeze-M upper stage, State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The launch of Proton-M carrier rocket with European Eutelsat 5 West B telecommunications satellite and US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 was due to take place on September 30.

"Revision is necessary, as well as conducting additional tests of the control system of the upper stage," Roscosmos said, specifying that the new date of the launch would be announced later.