Launch of Proton-M Carrier With Spektr-RG Observatory Postponed to July 13 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The launch of Russia's Proton-M carrier rocket with Spektr-RG high-energy astrophysics observatory has been postponed to July 13, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Friday.

It was reported earlier that a state commission at the Baikonur space center would decide on Friday whether to launch the carrier on July 12 or July 13.

"The state commission for test flights of spacecraft designed for socioeconomic, scientific and commercial purposes decided at its meeting at the Baikonur cosmodrome today, July 12, 2019, at 4.

00 a.m. Moscow time [01:00 GMT], to postpone the launch of Proton-M spacecraft with Spektr-RG orbital observatory to a reserve date (July 13, 2019)," Roscosmos said.

This decision was made since it is necessary to receive experimental confirmation of Proton-M producers that they had resolved the previously revealed complaint about a fault in one of the systems of the carrier, Roscosmos specified.

The final decision on the possibility to launch the carrier will be made later on Friday after the state commission receives a report by the producers, Roscosmos added.