Launch of Proton-M Rocket With Satellites Rescheduled for Dec 13 - Russian Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 communication satellites is rescheduled for December 13, Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday.

The satellites were initially set to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in November. The launch was postponed due to technical issues.

"The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 communication satellites is planned for December 13," the agency said.