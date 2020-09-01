UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Russian Glonass Satellite Scheduled For October 16 - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Launch of Russian Glonass Satellite Scheduled for October 16 - Manufacturer

A cutting-edge Glonass-K satellite is scheduled for launch on October 16, Nikolay Testoyedov, the director general of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev Company, a part of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A cutting-edge Glonass-K satellite is scheduled for launch on October 16, Nikolay Testoyedov, the director general of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev Company, a part of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The nearest launch we have is planned for October 16, 2020. A next-generation Glonass-K apparatus is set to take flight.

The apparatus is manufactured, [and] we are preparing to send it to the spaceport," Testoyedov said in an interview.

At the moment, the Glonass constellation consists of 27 satellites, including 24 operational devices in orbit. Among the rest, one is in reserve, one is in testing and one is being studied, Testoyedov added.

In February, ISS-Reshetnev Company spokesman Roman Fatkulin said that nine Glonass-K satellites would be launched into orbit from 2020-2022.

Related Topics

Russia Company February October 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Mubadala Healthcare launches occupational health s ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministers of UAE, Cyprus discuss cooperatio ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia Agree Gradual Resumption of Travel ..

5 minutes ago

Railways retrieve 383 acres land worth Rs 30 bln i ..

6 minutes ago

Spain foreign tourist arrivals plummet in July

6 minutes ago

2 dead as Mauritius oil spill clean-up boats colli ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.