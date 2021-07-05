Launch of Russian 'Nauka' Module to ISS Postponed Until July 21 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The launch of the Russian Nauka ("Science") module to the International Space Station (ISS) is postponed until July 21, and its docking with the ISS is expected on July 29, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The launch was initially planned for July 15 but the Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik earlier this month that some issues have been identified on the module, and It was returned to the test site.

"The launch of the module is scheduled for July 21, it's docking with the ISS ” on July 29," the source said.