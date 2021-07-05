UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Russian 'Nauka' Module To ISS Postponed Until July 21 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Launch of Russian 'Nauka' Module to ISS Postponed Until July 21 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The launch of the Russian Nauka ("Science") module to the International Space Station (ISS) is postponed until July 21, and its docking with the ISS is expected on July 29, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The launch was initially planned for July 15 but the Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik earlier this month that some issues have been identified on the module, and It was returned to the test site.

"The launch of the module is scheduled for July 21, it's docking with the ISS ” on July 29," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia SITE July

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

53 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

58 minutes ago

Putinâ€™s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.