UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Russian Rezonans Satellite Postponed, Manufacturer Says

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:30 AM

Launch of Russian Rezonans Satellite Postponed, Manufacturer Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russia has postponed the launch of the Rezonans satellite designed to study the Earth's magnetosphere and northern lights, a spokesperson of Russian aerospace company, NPO Lavochkin, told Sputnik.

"The launch of Rezonans [will be carried out] - after 2025," the spokesperson said.

The launch was initially planned for 2021 and was later postponed until 2023.

Rezonans will be based on Lavochkin's new Karat-200 microsatellite bus and will spend at least 3 years in orbit.

The satellite will study the evolution of the Earth's magnetic field, magnetospheric storms and plasma dynamics, as well as the formation of northern lights and the shaping of radiation belts.

Related Topics

Russia Company NPO

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

6 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

6 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

6 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

6 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

6 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.