Launch of Russian Rezonans Satellite Postponed, Manufacturer Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russia has postponed the launch of the Rezonans satellite designed to study the Earth's magnetosphere and northern lights, a spokesperson of Russian aerospace company, NPO Lavochkin, told Sputnik.

"The launch of Rezonans [will be carried out] - after 2025," the spokesperson said.

The launch was initially planned for 2021 and was later postponed until 2023.

Rezonans will be based on Lavochkin's new Karat-200 microsatellite bus and will spend at least 3 years in orbit.

The satellite will study the evolution of the Earth's magnetic field, magnetospheric storms and plasma dynamics, as well as the formation of northern lights and the shaping of radiation belts.