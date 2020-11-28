UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Russia's Angara Heavy Carrier Rocket Scheduled For December - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The second test-launch of Russia's Angara-A5 heavy Carrier rocket at Plesetsk cosmodrome in the northwest of the country is scheduled for December, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, sources from the Russian space industry told Sputnik that the launch might take place on December 4 or December 5. The launch was initially scheduled for November 29 and then delayed for technical reasons.

"Yes, [the launch is scheduled for] December. The rocket carrier is ready," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

The launch of the Angara rocket will be conducted within the framework of a program that envisions six test launches. The first test launch was conducted six years ago.

