Launch Of Russia's Communication Satellites Gonets-M Delayed To December - Source
Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The launch of Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier with three Gonets-M communications satellites from the Plesetsk spaceport, due to happen on Tuesday, was postponed to December 3, as a component of the carrier rocket has to be replaced, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik.
"The launch is preliminarily scheduled for December 3," the source said.
Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos has not provided any comment.