MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The launch of Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier with three Gonets-M communications satellites from the Plesetsk spaceport, due to happen on Tuesday, was postponed to December 3, as a component of the carrier rocket has to be replaced, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik.

"The launch is preliminarily scheduled for December 3," the source said.

Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos has not provided any comment.