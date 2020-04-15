MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The launch of the Russian-made Gamma-400 dark matter telescope has been pushed back until 2030, director-general of the Russian aerospace company NPO Lavochkin Vladimir Kolmykov told Sputnik.

"This is a joint project with the device being launched in 2030," he said.

The Gamma-400 project, which aims to locate and study gamma-ray bursts, has been delayed several times. In 2015, the launch of the telescope was pushed back from 2023 to 2025. NPO Lavochkin in 2011 had planned to launch the device in 2016.

The manufacturer is also planning to launch Luna-26, a spacecraft that will take stereoscopic photographs of the lunar surface to help select a future landing site for Russian cosmonauts, in November 2024.