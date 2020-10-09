UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Russia's Glonass-K Navigation Satellite Expected In Late October - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The launch of Russia's next-generation Glonass-K navigation satellite, which has been postponed several times, is scheduled for late October, Roscosmos' Reshetnev Information Satellite System said on Friday.

The Glonass-K satellite, the third Russian navigation satellite of the type, is planned to be launched using the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper-stage booster. The satellite's launch has been postponed several times since March. On September 1, Nikolay Testoyedov, the director general of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev Company, told Sputnik that the launch was scheduled for October 16.

Later, a space industry source said that the flight was rescheduled to October 25.

"The launch of the Glonass-K navigation satellite ... is scheduled for the end of October," the company said in a video posted on its YouTube channel.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011 and the second one lifted off in December 2014.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 23 of them are operational. In February, the spokesperson of Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.

