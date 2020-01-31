UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Russia's Meridian-M Military Satellite Delayed For February 14 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:50 AM

Launch of Russia's Meridian-M Military Satellite Delayed for February 14 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with a Meridian-M military communications satellite from the Plesetsk space center that was previously postponed due to technical problems has been rescheduled again, now for February 14, a source from the space center told Sputnik.

Last Friday, a Russian space industry source said that the launch of Meridian-M had been postponed indefinitely from January 24 due to problems with the third stage of the rocket, which required the return of Soyuz-2 to the assembly and testing facility. On Sunday, a source told Sputnik that the launch had been tentatively scheduled for February 9.

"Experts at the space center continue to study causes of the problems in the cable network of the rocket's third stage. A work schedule has been set and envisages the launch on February 14 if the problem is determined," the source said on Thursday.

According to the source, another third stage or even another rocket may be used if the failure is not fixed.

"In that case, the launch will be postponed until February 28. The launch of the Glonass-M satellite is currently scheduled for this date, and in that case, it will be delayed until March," the source added.

Meridian satellites are designed for enabling communication between sea vessels and ice reconnaissance aircraft, and coastal and ground stations in the area of the Northern Sea Route. The satellites are also capable of expanding the capacities of the satellite communications network in Russia's Siberia and the Far East in the interests of the country's economic development.

