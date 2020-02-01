UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Russia's Meridian-M Military Satellite Delayed For February 20 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 05:00 AM

Launch of Russia's Meridian-M Military Satellite Delayed for February 20 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Experts failed to fix technical problems of the third stage of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, and the launch of a Meridian-M military communications satellite from the Plesetsk space center was rescheduled for February 20, a source from the space center told Sputnik.

Last Friday, a Russian space industry source said that the launch of Meridian-M had been postponed indefinitely from January 24 due to problems with the third stage of the rocket, which required the return of Soyuz-2 to the assembly and testing facility.

"Experts at Plesetsk failed to reveal causes of the technical problem in the cable system of the Soyuz-2 rocket, that is why we decided to deliver a new third stage to the space center," the source said.

According to the source, the launch is now scheduled for February 20, while the launch of a Glonass-M satellite - initially scheduled for February 28 - will take place on around March 15.

Meridian satellites are designed for enabling communication between sea vessels and ice reconnaissance aircraft, and coastal and ground stations in the area of the Northern Sea Route. The satellites are also capable of expanding the capacities of the satellite communications network in Russia's Siberia and the Far East in the interests of the country's economic development.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia January February March From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

5 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

5 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

5 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.