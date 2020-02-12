MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The launch of a Meteor-M weather satellite planned for 2020 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East has been postponed until 2021 as the spacecraft will not be ready by the end of this year, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

"In 2020, four launches [from Vostochny] were planned with the British OneWeb communications satellites, as well as the launch of the Meteor-M meteorological satellite number 2-3," the source said.

"The last start this year will not take place, it was postponed until 2021, since Meteor will not be ready by this time," he added.