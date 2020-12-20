MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The launch of Russia's new Nauka module (Multipurpose Laboratory Module) to the International Space Station (ISS) could be delayed until July next year, a preliminary flight schedule developed by Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia shows.

According to the draft schedule obtained by Sputnik, the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Nauka ("Science") module from the Baikonur space center is set for July 15. The new module's docking to the ISS is scheduled for July 23.

Earlier this month, a space industry source told Sputnik that the launch of the Nauka module was preliminary scheduled for April 2021, with July being an alternative option.

In late September, a space industry source told Sputnik that Russia planned to send two new modules to the ISS in April and September 2021.

A draft flight schedule obtained by Sputnik at the start of this month showed that the launch of the new Prichal module to the Russian segment of the ISS had been postponed until November 2021.