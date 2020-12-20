UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Russia's Nauka Module To Space Station Likely To Be Postponed - Flight Schedule

Daniyal Sohail 34 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:40 AM

Launch of Russia's Nauka Module to Space Station Likely to Be Postponed - Flight Schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The launch of Russia's new Nauka module (Multipurpose Laboratory Module) to the International Space Station (ISS) could be delayed until July next year, a preliminary flight schedule developed by Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia shows.

According to the draft schedule obtained by Sputnik, the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Nauka ("Science") module from the Baikonur space center is set for July 15. The new module's docking to the ISS is scheduled for July 23.

Earlier this month, a space industry source told Sputnik that the launch of the Nauka module was preliminary scheduled for April 2021, with July being an alternative option.

In late September, a space industry source told Sputnik that Russia planned to send two new modules to the ISS in April and September 2021.

A draft flight schedule obtained by Sputnik at the start of this month showed that the launch of the new Prichal module to the Russian segment of the ISS had been postponed until November 2021.

Related Topics

Russia April July September November From Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

4 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

5 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

5 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

5 hours ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

5 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 result

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.