UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Russia's Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite Postponed Again - Source

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:20 AM

Launch of Russia's Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite Postponed Again - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The launch of Russia's next-generation Glonass-K navigation satellite, which has been postponed several times, is being rescheduled from October 16 to October 25, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The start of Glonass-K has been moved to October 25," the source said without specifying the reasons behind the postponement.

Last month, Nikolay Testoyedov, the director general of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev (Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company) told Sputnik that the launch of Glonass-K was planned for October 16.

The Glonass-K satellite, the third Russian navigation satellite of the type, is planned to be launched using the Soyuz-2.

1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper-stage booster. The satellite's launch has been postponed several times since March, amid production delays.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011, while the second one was launched in December 2014.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational. In February, spokesperson of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.

Related Topics

Russia Company February March October December From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

6 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

7 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.