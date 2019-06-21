MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The launch of Russia's Proton-M heavy-lift rocket with Spektr-RG high-energy astrophysics observatory from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has been postponed by 24 hours over a technical problem that has been identified, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

The launch was scheduled for June 21.

"A remark has been revealed during preparation of the Proton-M carrier with DM-03 upper stage and Spektr-RG observatory. The state commission has decided to reschedule the launch to a reserve date," Roscosmos said on Twitter.