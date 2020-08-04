UrduPoint.com
Launch Of S.Korean Satellite CAS500-1 By Soyuz-2.1a Set For November - Sputnix Company

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 07:10 AM

Launch of S.Korean Satellite CAS500-1 by Soyuz-2.1a Set for November - Sputnix Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The launch of South Korea's Earth observation satellite CAS500-1 by the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center is scheduled for November 2020, Russian private company Sputnix reported on its website.

It said three small technological satellites, two of them for remote sensing of the Earth, developed by the company, were scheduled to be sent into orbit in November.

In March, Sputnix Director General Vladislav Ivanenko told Sputnik the satellites were to be launched jointly with the CAS500-1. The launch was then planned for September 2020.

More Stories From Technology

