Launch Of South Korean CAS500-1 Satellite Planned For March 2021

Tue 10th November 2020

Launch of South Korean CAS500-1 Satellite Planned For March 2021 - Space Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The launch of South Korean CAS500-1 (Compact Advanced Satellite 500) space vehicle from the Baikonur space center is set for the end of March, 2021, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The launch of the CAS500-1 satellite using the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat booster from Baikonur is planned for March 20," the source said.

In September, another source told Sputnik that the launch was being delayed until the first quarter of next year because the satellite was not ready yet.

A spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik that the exact dates of space launches planned for next year will be determined later.

Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian space agency Roscosmos, signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) for the launch of CAS500-1 in August, 2017. The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage is planned to be used as the mission's launch vehicle.

Apart from CAS500-1, other payloads are planned to be delivered into orbit as part of the mission.

