Launch Of South Korean Satellite CAS500-2 From Baikonur Postponed Until 2022 - Source
Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The launch of the South Korean remote sensing satellite CAS500-2 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has been postponed until 2022, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.
In September 2019, it was reported about the delay of the CAS500-2 launch from 2020 for early 2021.
"The launch of CAS500-2 is postponed until 2022," the source said.
Another source has confirmed this information, adding that this decision was caused by the satellite's unpreparedness.
The launch of a similar satellite, CAS500-1, is being currently prepared at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.