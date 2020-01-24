Launch of Soyuz-2 Carrier Rocket From Plesetsk Postponed Indefinitely - Source

The launch of a Soyuz-2 launch carrier rocket with a Meridian-M military communications satellite from the Plesetsk space center has been postponed indefinitely due to technical problems, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik on Friday

The launch was previously postponed from January 24 to January 25.

"The Soyuz-2 rocket will have to be removed from the launch pad and returned to the assembly and testing facility to fix the problem that prevented the launch," the source said.

According to the source, the problem has been found in the third stage of the rocket, "and the launch has been postponed indefinitely."