UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Postponed Until Early March At Most - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published February 13, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The launch of the unmanned Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft has been postponed until early March at most, Russian state space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The launch of the unmanned Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft has been postponed until early March at most, Russian state space agency Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Monday.

On December 14, a leak from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage on the outer skin of its instrument and assembly compartment.

The damage did not affect the living conditions of the crew on the ISS and it was decided that there is no need for an emergency evacuation. On February 11, 2023, Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft has suffered a coolant leak due to unexpected depressurization, similar to the incident in December.

"Until we get to the bottom of the possible breakdown, the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft in unmanned mode has been postponed until, at most, early March," Borisov said.

Roscosmos is verifying the entire technological production process of Progress MS spacecraft, the CEO added.

